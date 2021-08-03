Kohli says more players could follow Stokes' mental health example

India captain Virat Kohli believes more players could follow the example of England all-rounder Ben Stokes unless gaps are created in a congested global fixture schedule

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :India captain Virat Kohli believes more players could follow the example of England all-rounder Ben Stokes unless gaps are created in a congested global fixture schedule.

Stokes is missing the upcoming five-Test series against India starting at Trent Bridge on Wednesday while he takes an indefinite break from the game to "prioritise his mental health" amid the strain of playing top-level sport during the coronavirus pandemic.

India go into the campaign having had several weeks rest, barring one tour match, since losing the inaugural World Test Championship final against New Zealand at Southampton in June.