UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kohli Says 'too Much Noise' About Test Spin Pitches

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 hour ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 03:53 PM

Kohli says 'too much noise' about Test spin pitches

India skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday fuelled controversy over spin pitches that have dominated the Test series against England, saying criticism was "unfair"

Ahmedabad (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :India skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday fuelled controversy over spin pitches that have dominated the Test series against England, saying criticism was "unfair".

"There is always too much noise and too much conversation about spinning tracks," Kohli said on the eve of the fourth and final Test in Ahmedabad.

India lead the series 2-1 after a crushing two-day, 10-wicket win on a viciously turning pitch at the same stadium in the day-night third Test last week.

Some pundits said the pitch was not up to standard and even England coach Chris Silverwood said it had pushed England's batsmen to "our extremes".

Kohli called for balance in reporting on the state of the wicket.

He said that if the media presented "views which say that it is unfair to criticise spinning tracks then I think it will be a balanced conversation.

"The unfortunate bit is that everyone sort of plays along that narrative and just keeps making it news till the time it is relevant." Kohli insisted that when India lost a Test in New Zealand last year in three days, "none of our people wrote about the pitch, it was all about how India played badly in New Zealand and none of the pitches were criticised".

Spinners claimed 28 of the 30 wickets to fall in the third Test with the pink ball, used for day-night games, skidding off the surface.

Kohli insisted that the quick finish was due to "bizarre" batting by both teams.

"If you make a cricket ball helping the bowlers a focus, or the pitch helping the bowlers a focus, you are not really reading the game properly," said Kohli.

"It's just the case of the wicket having more pace and bounce and I don't think the red ball is going to change that whatsoever.

"I still maintain the result in the last game was purely down to bizarre batting." India need a win or a draw to book a clash with New Zealand in the inaugural World Test Championship final. A win for England would put Australia into the decider at Lord's in June.

But Kohli said Test final was "just a distraction".

"If you want me to be brutally honest, it might work for teams who are not that motivated to play Test cricket," said Kohli.

"I think for teams like us it's just a distraction when you start thinking of the World Test Championship."

Related Topics

India Cricket World Australia Ahmedabad Same Reading Lead Virat Kohli June Media All Coach Pace (Pakistan) Limited New Zealand

Recent Stories

Amazon Prime apologizes from Hindus over Tandav co ..

10 minutes ago

Consultative workshop held on antimicrobial resist ..

37 seconds ago

Study tour of differently abled children

39 seconds ago

ISS Leaks May Be Caused by Metal Fatigue, Micromet ..

41 seconds ago

Brussels wants EU deficit rules suspended until 20 ..

43 seconds ago

6.3-magnitude earthquake hits central Greece

47 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.