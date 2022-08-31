UrduPoint.com

Kohli, Suryakumar Power India Into Asia Cup Super Four

Muhammad Rameez Published August 31, 2022 | 11:15 PM

Kohli, Suryakumar power India into Asia Cup Super Four

Star batsman Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav hit half-centuries to help India move into the Asia Cup Super Four stage with a 40-run win over Hong Kong on Wednesday

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Star batsman Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav hit half-centuries to help India move into the Asia Cup Super Four stage with a 40-run win over Hong Kong on Wednesday.

Kohli made 59 while Suryakumar smashed 68 off 26 balls as the pair put on an unbeaten stand of 98 to steer India to 192-2 after being put in to bat first in the Twenty20 tournament in Dubai.

Hong Kong were limited to 152-5 in reply as India registered their second successive victory to join Afghanistan in the next round of the six-nation tournament, which acts as a tune-up to the T20 World Cup in October-November.

But it was Suryakumar's batting blitz that stood out as the number four blasted his way to a 22-ball fifty and finished the innings with four sixes in the final over.

Hong Kong, who made the main draw after winning all three of their matches in the qualifiers in Oman, had largely kept India in check before losing their way once Suryakumar started teeing off.

The 33-year-old Kohli, who is going through an extended batting slump and made 35 in his team's opening win over Pakistan, also got going to complete his 31st half-century in his 101st T20 international.

Skipper Rohit Sharma started cautiously before clubbing Hong Kong medium-pace bowler Haroon Arshad for two sixes and a four in a 22-run third over.

Spinner Ehsan Khan slowed the scoring and seamer Ayush Shukla reaped the benefits in the next over as he took down Rohit with a slow off-cutter. He made 21.

Kohli walked in to loud cheers from a sparse Indian crowd but struggled to play freely against a disciplined bowling attack which kept the runs down.

Kohli finally opened up to get a boundary with a straight drive off leg-spinner Mohammad Ghazanfar and soon found some rhythm as he hit three sixes in his 44-ball knock.

KL Rahul and Kohli kept the score ticking with singles and twos with occasional boundaries to put on 56 runs before Ghazanfar broke through with the wicket of Rahul (36).

Left-arm quick Arshdeep Singh struck early for India with the wicket of Yasim Murtaza but Babar Hayat countered with some attacking shots.

Skipper Nizakat Khan fell to a direct throw from Ravindra Jadeja, who then removed Hayat for 41 with his left-arm spin.

Kinchit Shah (30) and Zeeshan Ali (26 not out) also played useful knocks to reduce the margin of defeat.

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will battle it out for a Super Four spot from Group B in a do-or-die match on Thursday after Afghanistan moved clear with two wins.

fk/mw

Related Topics

Pakistan India Attack Afghanistan T20 World Sri Lanka Dubai Oman Hong Kong Virat Kohli Babar Hayat Suryakumar Yadav All From Asia

Recent Stories

Yellen Says 'Optimistic' About Progress G7 Made on ..

Yellen Says 'Optimistic' About Progress G7 Made on Imposing Price Cap on Russian ..

1 minute ago
 Pak ambassador meets Pak-American business communi ..

Pak ambassador meets Pak-American business community of Chicago

1 minute ago
 Miftah Ismail meets APAFF for resolving issues in ..

Miftah Ismail meets APAFF for resolving issues in media industry

1 minute ago
 World monkeypox outbreak tops 50,000 cases

World monkeypox outbreak tops 50,000 cases

3 minutes ago
 FBR issues five SROs to provide exemption from tax ..

FBR issues five SROs to provide exemption from taxes/duties on imports

3 minutes ago
 US Prosecutors Likely to Reveal Whether Trump Face ..

US Prosecutors Likely to Reveal Whether Trump Faces Charges After Midterm Vote - ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.