UrduPoint.com

Kohli While Enjoying Helium Balloon Challenge Answers The Most Asked Questions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 01:00 PM

Kohli while enjoying helium balloon challenge answers the most asked questions

The Indian Test skipper who speaks good English proudly says he speaks Punjab, listens to Punjabi song and that he is Punjabi.  

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 23rd, 2021) Indian Test skipper Virat Kohli has answered most searched questions about him.

Taking to Instagram where over 170 people follow him, the Indian Test skipper is seen enjoying helium balloon challenge in the his video clip while responding to the fans’ interesting questions.

To a question that what does Virat Kohli do, he says he plays cricket. He inhales helium as he responses. About a question that what Virat Kohli's customer care number, he cricketer responses, "You can call me on 181818, but I hope you don't."

To another question that does Virat Kohli own a private jet, he replies, "No, that's a rumour. I don't have a private jet,". He speaks good English with smile on his face.

While answering another question about black water that does he drink that, he says, "I have tried it a few times but I don't drink it regularly,".

He tells the fans that he also has alkaline water at home. When asked whether he is good in studies, the Test skipper is of the view, "I was decent I would say but I wasn't a topper or anything,".

An interesting question that was Virat Kohli in Money Heist, he smiles and says that he looks like Professor but disagrees that he was in Money Heist. He has proudly responded with confidence when asked whether he speaks in Punjab, "Yes, I can."

The video clip has gone viral on social media and the fans have posted interesting and funny replies on his post as they want to know more and more about him.

Related Topics

India Cricket Punjab Water Social Media Virat Kohli Money Post Instagram

Recent Stories

Elon Musk Sells $15Bln of Tesla Shares Since Begin ..

Elon Musk Sells $15Bln of Tesla Shares Since Beginning of November

5 minutes ago
 PM to inaugurate "Lahore Technopolis" in Lahore to ..

PM to inaugurate "Lahore Technopolis" in Lahore today

33 minutes ago
 KPDOAM starts scientific excavations of Baho Budd ..

KPDOAM starts scientific excavations of Baho Buddhist site

5 minutes ago
 Man arrested for killing young nephew

Man arrested for killing young nephew

22 minutes ago
 China says virus infections certain in Olympics bu ..

China says virus infections certain in Olympics bubble

22 minutes ago
 Madagascar says shipwreck death toll rises to 85

Madagascar says shipwreck death toll rises to 85

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.