Kohli while enjoying helium balloon challenge answers the most asked questions

The Indian Test skipper who speaks good English proudly says he speaks Punjab, listens to Punjabi song and that he is Punjabi.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 23rd, 2021) Indian Test skipper Virat Kohli has answered most searched questions about him.

Taking to Instagram where over 170 people follow him, the Indian Test skipper is seen enjoying helium balloon challenge in the his video clip while responding to the fans’ interesting questions.

To a question that what does Virat Kohli do, he says he plays cricket. He inhales helium as he responses. About a question that what Virat Kohli's customer care number, he cricketer responses, "You can call me on 181818, but I hope you don't."

To another question that does Virat Kohli own a private jet, he replies, "No, that's a rumour. I don't have a private jet,". He speaks good English with smile on his face.

While answering another question about black water that does he drink that, he says, "I have tried it a few times but I don't drink it regularly,".

He tells the fans that he also has alkaline water at home. When asked whether he is good in studies, the Test skipper is of the view, "I was decent I would say but I wasn't a topper or anything,".

An interesting question that was Virat Kohli in Money Heist, he smiles and says that he looks like Professor but disagrees that he was in Money Heist. He has proudly responded with confidence when asked whether he speaks in Punjab, "Yes, I can."

The video clip has gone viral on social media and the fans have posted interesting and funny replies on his post as they want to know more and more about him.