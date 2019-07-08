Kohli, Williamson renew rivalry in World Cup semi-final

India captain Virat Kohli may have captured the wicket of "special" New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson when they were teenagers, but he has no plans for a repeat performance in Tuesday's World Cup semi-final at Old Trafford

The two star batsmen first encountered each other in youth cricket, with Kohli -- an occasional medium-pacer -- taking Williamson's wicket via stumping when they were both captaining their countries in a 2008 Under-19 World Cup semi-final in Kuala Lumpur.

India went on to win that match and beat South Africa in the final.

"When we meet tomorrow, I'll actually remind Kane," Kohli, now aged 30, told reporters during his pre-match press conference on Monday when asked about that Under-19 clash.

"I'm sure he remembers. It's quite a nice thing to realise that 11 years after captaining our respective nations, we'll do so again in a senior World Cup from the Under-19s.

"We've spoken about it before, a lot of players from that whole World Cup, from our batch, from their batch, from other teams as well, made it to their national teams and are still playing, which is a great thing to see.

"It's a really nice memory and we'll both feel good about knowing this is happening. Neither me nor him could have ever anticipated one day that this will happen but it's a really nice thing." Reminded that he had dismissed Williamson, Kohli said: "I got Kane's wicket? Did I? I don't know if that can happen again."Williamson's memories of his dismissal were equally vague: "Oh dear. Tell me how? He (Kohli) used to be an all-rounder back in the day but he hasn't bowled as much recently.

Kohli first became aware of Williamson's talent a year before the match in Malaysia.