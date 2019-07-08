UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kohli, Williamson Renew Rivalry In World Cup Semi-final

Zeeshan Mehtab 38 seconds ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 08:25 PM

Kohli, Williamson renew rivalry in World Cup semi-final

India captain Virat Kohli may have captured the wicket of "special" New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson when they were teenagers, but he has no plans for a repeat performance in Tuesday's World Cup semi-final at Old Trafford

Manchester, United Kingdom,(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :India captain Virat Kohli may have captured the wicket of "special" New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson when they were teenagers, but he has no plans for a repeat performance in Tuesday's World Cup semi-final at Old Trafford.

The two star batsmen first encountered each other in youth cricket, with Kohli -- an occasional medium-pacer -- taking Williamson's wicket via stumping when they were both captaining their countries in a 2008 Under-19 World Cup semi-final in Kuala Lumpur.

India went on to win that match and beat South Africa in the final.

"When we meet tomorrow, I'll actually remind Kane," Kohli, now aged 30, told reporters during his pre-match press conference on Monday when asked about that Under-19 clash.

"I'm sure he remembers. It's quite a nice thing to realise that 11 years after captaining our respective nations, we'll do so again in a senior World Cup from the Under-19s.

"We've spoken about it before, a lot of players from that whole World Cup, from our batch, from their batch, from other teams as well, made it to their national teams and are still playing, which is a great thing to see.

"It's a really nice memory and we'll both feel good about knowing this is happening. Neither me nor him could have ever anticipated one day that this will happen but it's a really nice thing." Reminded that he had dismissed Williamson, Kohli said: "I got Kane's wicket? Did I? I don't know if that can happen again."Williamson's memories of his dismissal were equally vague: "Oh dear. Tell me how? He (Kohli) used to be an all-rounder back in the day but he hasn't bowled as much recently.

Kohli first became aware of Williamson's talent a year before the match in Malaysia.

Related Topics

India Cricket World Nice Kuala Lumpur South Africa Malaysia Virat Kohli Old Trafford May From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Man City, Chelsea to host women's games at Etihad, ..

31 seconds ago

Untroubled Serena into Wimbledon quarter-finals

33 seconds ago

Veteran Strycova beats seeded Mertens to reach Wim ..

35 seconds ago

Sea Watch captain Rackete's court hearing postpone ..

36 seconds ago

Is toss weighing too heavy on World Cup semi-final ..

5 minutes ago

World invited to watch museum restore Rembrandt's ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.