Kohli with another duck makes history  

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 8th, 2021) Virat Kohli, India’s star middle-order batsman, made a record as he was dismissed for a golden duck in the ongoing Test match against England.

With maximum ducks in the Test cricket, Kohli became India’s skipper.

This time Kohli made ninth duck and third golden duck of his Test career—which is big record in the history of Indian captains. Earlier, MS Dhoni had the record who had been dismissed for a duck eight times in his career.

Here are the Indian captains with the most number of ducks:

Kohli’s recent poor form has been a worrisome sign for India.

He has only scored 229 runs at an average of 25.44 in 9 Test innings in 2021.

England fast-bowler James Anderson dismissed the 32-year old batsman for a golden duck as England staged a comeback in the 2nd innings of the opening Test. This was Kohli’s second consecutive duck against England in Britain.

Indian was finished the day on 125/4 after dismissal of Kohli. Earlier in the Test match, England was dismissed for 183 in the first innings, with Indian pace bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, picking up four wickets.