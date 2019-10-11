UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kohli's 194 Pummels South Africa In Second Test

Muhammad Rameez 19 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 02:30 PM

Kohli's 194 pummels South Africa in second Test

Virat Kohli reached 194 in his 50th Test as captain with India on 473 for four at tea on day two of the second Test against South Africa Friday

Pune, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Virat Kohli reached 194 in his 50th Test as captain with India on 473 for four at tea on day two of the second Test against South Africa Friday.

Kohli put on 97 for the fifth wicket with Ravindra Jadeja who was on 25.

The star batsman was just two runs away from batting great Don Bradman's Test tally of 6,996 runs and needs four more for his seventh double hundred in the five-day format.

The skipper started the day on 63, surviving hostile fast bowling from Kagiso Rabada and Vernon Philander.

He brought up his hundred before lunch with a delightful straight drive for a boundary off Philander and has hit 28 fours so far.

His 178-run stand with overnight partner Ajinkya Rahane -- who made58 before becoming spinner Keshav Maharaj's 100th Test victim in the onlywicket to fall Friday -- took the attack to the opposition bowlers.

Related Topics

India Attack Vernon South Africa Virat Kohli Keshav Maharaj National University From Opposition

Recent Stories

Shipping activity at Port Qasim 11 October 2019

2 minutes ago

Nigeria, Russia to Discuss Security, Corruption Fi ..

19 minutes ago

Stoltenberg Says Shared Concerns Over North Syria ..

19 minutes ago

Opening fixtures of Abu Dhabi T10 announced, Afrid ..

19 minutes ago

Bus mows down seven Indian pilgrims sleeping on ro ..

19 minutes ago

OPEC price stood at $58.71 a barrel Thursday

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.