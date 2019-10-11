Virat Kohli reached 194 in his 50th Test as captain with India on 473 for four at tea on day two of the second Test against South Africa Friday

Kohli put on 97 for the fifth wicket with Ravindra Jadeja who was on 25.

The star batsman was just two runs away from batting great Don Bradman's Test tally of 6,996 runs and needs four more for his seventh double hundred in the five-day format.

The skipper started the day on 63, surviving hostile fast bowling from Kagiso Rabada and Vernon Philander.

He brought up his hundred before lunch with a delightful straight drive for a boundary off Philander and has hit 28 fours so far.

His 178-run stand with overnight partner Ajinkya Rahane -- who made58 before becoming spinner Keshav Maharaj's 100th Test victim in the onlywicket to fall Friday -- took the attack to the opposition bowlers.