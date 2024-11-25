Open Menu

Kohli’s Cryptic Social Media Post Leaves Fans Concerned

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 25, 2024 | 04:22 PM

Former Indian captain says looking back, they were always different. They never fit into mold they tried to put them in—two misfits—who just clicked

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 25th, 2024) Former Indian cricket captain and star batter Virat Kohli caused a stir among his fans with a social media post on November 20.

Sharing the post on the microblogging platform X, Kohli left fans confused, with many speculating whether it was related to retirement or a potential divorce.

In his post, the cricketer wrote, “Looking back, we were always different. We never fit into the mold they tried to put us in—two misfits—who just clicked,”.

However, Indian media clarified that the post, which initially left fans worried, was actually part of a brand promotion by Kohli.

