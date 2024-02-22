Kohli’s family become unwitting subjects of AI algorithms

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 22nd, 2024) Virat Kohli, the renowned Indian cricketer, and Anushka Sharma, the Bollywood actress, have become unwitting subjects of artificial intelligence, with their children, 'Vamika' and 'Akay', having their images created by AI algorithms.

The couple recently announced the birth of their second child, a son, on the 15th of this month. Adhering to their strict 'no-photo policy', they chose to deliver their second child in an undisclosed London hospital.

While maintaining privacy around their children, AI-generated images purportedly showing Virat, Anushka, and their offspring have surfaced online.

Various fan pages have shared conceptual images where Virat is seen with Akay and Vamika, while some depict the entire family donning the Indian cricket team's attire.

After dating for a few years, Kohli and Sharma tied the knot in 2017. Four years later, they welcomed their first child, 'Vamika', who now has a younger brother named Akay.