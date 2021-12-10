Kolhi’s decision cost him lose ODI captaincy: Ganguly

(@FahadShabbir)

The selectors did not want that Indian should have two different white-ball captains.

NEW DEHLI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 10th, 2021) Virat Kohli lost captaincy of One-Day International (ODI) only after he relinquished the 20-overs captaincy as India did not want two different whit-ball captains, BCCI Chief Sourav Ganguly said on Friday.

Ganguly said that the board and selectors had asked Virat to rethink about his decision of relinquishing T20 captaincy but he declined it.

He said that the selectors were uncomfortable with the idea of having two captains for white-ball cricket. Ganguly said that Kohli did well even as an ODI captain but it was not going to be easy to have two captains in white-ball cricket with two World Cups in two years.

He stated that the selectors felt the team needed one vision and varied styles of captaincy could disrupt the planning, adding that he and chief selector Chetan Sharma spoke to Kohli before making the change.

Following decision of Kohli, Rohit Sharma was made as one-captain.

The decision came after India showed disappointing performance in T20 World Cup in the UAE.

The board did not mention Kohli by name in conveying the leadership change in a single sentence at the bottom of a statement announcing the test squad for upcoming South African tour.

In 2019, India reached the semi-finals of the 50-overs World Cup under Kohli leadership but it was out even from the group stage at T20 World this year in the UAE. Kohli now will lead India as a Test captain on home soil in 2023.