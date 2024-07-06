Kolo Muani, Camavinga start for France against Portugal at Euro 2024

Hamburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Randal Kolo Muani and Eduardo Camavinga come into the France team which shows two changes for their Euro 2024 quarter-final showdown with Portugal in Hamburg on Friday.

Kolo Muani, of Paris Saint-Germain, is handed his first start of the tournament in attack in place of Marcus Thuram after coming off the bench and forcing the late own goal which allowed France to beat Belgium 1-0 in the last round.

Real Madrid midfielder Camavinga replaces Adrien Rabiot, who serves a one-game suspension after collecting his second booking of the tournament in the last 16.

Portugal's starting line-up is unchanged from their last-16 tie against Slovenia, which they won on penalties, as captain Cristiano Ronaldo plays despite failing to score so far in Germany.

The winners of Friday's match will advance to a semi-final in Munich next Tuesday.

Starting line-ups:

Portugal (4-3-3)

Diogo Costa; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Pepe, Nuno Mendes; Bruno Fernandes, Joao Palhinha, Vitinha; Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo (capt), Rafael Leao

Coach: Roberto Martinez (ESP)

France (4-3-3)

Mike Maignan; Jules Kounde, Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba, Theo Hernandez; N'Golo Kante, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga; Antoine Griezmann, Randal Kolo Muani, Kylian Mbappe (capt)

Coach: Didier Deschamps (FRA)

Referee: Michael Oliver (ENG)