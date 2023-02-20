Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Two months after World Cup final heartbreak with France, Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani is driving his club's shot at a second-successive European crown.

The Europa League winners qualified for the Champions League for the first time in their history and made the Round of 16, thanks in no small part to Kolo Muani's form.

On Tuesday, Frankfurt host the continent's form team in Italian side Napoli, who boast a 15-point lead atop the Serie A table.

Napoli are led by 24-year-old Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, who has chalked up 19 goals in all competitions this season.

For his part, Kolo Muani has 15 goals in 30 games in total in 2022-23.

The star striker arrived at Frankfurt on a free transfer from Nantes in summer, just after the German club's stunning run to the Europa League title -- Eintracht's first European title in 40 years.

The France striker's knack for important goals -- he scored the winner in Frankfurt's 2-1 group stage victories over Marseille and Sporting Lisbon -- belies the criticism he received after France's loss to Argentina in the World Cup final in December.

Despite winning the penalty kick which started France's revival in Doha, and converting from the spot in the shootout, much of the focus has centred on Kolo Muani's failure to get the ball past Emiliano Martinez's outstretched leg with just seconds remaining.

Speaking with beIN sports in early February, Kolo Muani re-lived the moment, admitting "I still watch it - I know it off by heart.

" Watching the tape showed Kolo Muani "there were other options" including an unmarked "Kylian Mbappe. But in the moment, I didn't see him." "It's too late" said the 24-year-old forward. "It still sticks in my throat and it'll be there for life." Kolo Muani has however responded in the best possible fashion on the pitch, with seven goals and since returning from Qatar.

Speaking after scoring the match-sealing goal in Saturday's 2-0 home win over Werder Bremen, Kolo Muani credited a strong team environment for his rich vein of form.

"There is no personal secret. The mood in the team is simply very good (and) we are rewarding ourselves together" Kolo Muani told German tv.

"I'll keep working for the team to make us successful." Kolo Muani may still think about Doha, but the experience has not dampened his enthusiasm for big occasions.

Asked about the approach to play in important games at the World Cup and in the Champions League, Kolo Muani said "it means giving everything." "It's a dream for every football player to play games like this, where everything is at stake.

"Now come the important weeks where we have to be present".

Eintracht manager Oliver Glasner praised his star striker, saying "he's a great kid who always listens and tries to improve.""He made some simple mistakes, but he kept coming back.

"The important thing for him is to keep going. You can see there is still room for improvement in some areas."