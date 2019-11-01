UrduPoint.com
Komal Khan Clinches KP Under-19 Squash Championship

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 06:32 PM

Komal Khan clinched the trophy after defeating Nimra Aqeel in the final of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Girls Under-19 Squash Championship played here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Friday

Palestinian delegation of the Palestinian Sports Journalist Association graced the occasion as guests and witnessed the thrill-pack final.

Former World Champion Jansher Khan, Vice President Pakistan Squash Federation Qamar Zaman, officials, players and large number of spectators were also present.

In the final Komal Khan defeated Nimra Aqeel by 3-0, the score was 11-6, 11-5 and 11-6.

Qamar Zaman in his address welcomed the Palestinian guests and former World Championship.

He said that Pakistan ruled for a long time on squash, but nowadays the players are not performing well, but the Pakistan Air Force has established a squash academy in Peshawar and they are confident that more talent would come up.

In the future, our players once again perform well internationally, he informed the Palestinian delegation Munzar Zaharan and female sports journalist Sharooq Al-Sharif. The delegation also delighted to see the squash game while meeting Jansher Khan and Qamar Zaman was a memorable moment of their lives. The honor and privilege given to them in Peshawar and other cities of the province will remain an asset to their life. Palestinian guests later distributed prizes to the players. In the final, Komal Khan defeated Nimra Aqeel. On this occasion Palestinian sports journalists presented the national flag to Jansher Khan and Qamar Zaman while the shields were presented by the Provincial Squash Association.

