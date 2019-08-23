Komal Khan, Nimra to clash in Qumi Yaq Jehti Kashmir Women Squash final

Komal Khan will clash against her strong rival Nimra Aqeel in the final of the ongoing Qami Yaq Jehti Kashmir Women Squash Championship being played here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Friday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Komal Khan will clash against her strong rival Nimra Aqeel in the final of the ongoing Qami Yaq Jehti Kashmir Women Squash Championship being played here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Friday.

The final of the Championship will be played at 3.00 p.m. Officer Commanding, Northern Air Command Pakistan Air Force will grace the occasion as chief guest on this occasion and will distribute trophies among the position holders.

In the first semi-final Komal Khan of Pakistan Wapda took no time against Hira Aqeel in the straight. Komal took the first set by 11-9 and marched into victory at 11-3. When taking two sets, she raced up to victory after winning the set at 11-5.

In the second semi-final Nimra Aqeel faced tough resistance against Miara Hussain in the marathon five set battle lasted for 49th minute. Nimra Aqeel, an elder sister of Hira Aqeel, took fits set by 13-11. Maira Hussain was in the lead but Nimra Aqeel saved two set points at 10-10 and 11-11 before winning the set at 13-11.

After conceding the first set, Maira Hussain staged a comeback and won two consecutive sets at 7-11 and 7-11. When taking lead against Nimra Aqeel, Maira Hussain did not maintain her lead and thus lost two consecutive sets by 11-9 and 11-9. Nimran Aqeel played well and did not give much time to Maira Hussain to strike back. Thus Nimra Aqeel won the match by 3-2.