Komal Khan wins Qaui Yaq Jehti Kashmir Women Squash Championship

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) : Pakistan No 1 player in the Under-19 category Komal Khan of WAPDA Saturday recorded one-sided victory against her rival Nimra Aqeel in the final of the Qaumi Yaq Jehti Kashmir Women Squash Championship played here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex.

The match started at a fast tempo as both the players gave a tough fight to each other in the first set. Nimra Aqeel first took the lead of 1-5 but Komal Khan came from behind and tied the tally at 5-5. However, Nimra Aqeel with her superb nick and drops and slow serve, managed to take the lead again and reached 5-9, but the set was again tied by Komal at 9-9.

After 9-9, Komal raced up to victory by taking two points very quickly with her strong backhand smashes. Nimra Aqeel tried the pick on both occasions but she missed and thus Komal took the set by 11-9.

Due to winning the first set, Komal looked more confident against Nimra Aqeel. However, she had to labour to win the second set by 13-11. They struggled hard for every single point and in the process the set was tied at 6-6, 6-6, 8-8, 9-9, 10-10, 11-11 and at the end Komal won the set by 13-11. Nimra succeeded in saving two set points at 10-10 and 11-11, but Komal played well to take the set.

Nimra had better chance to come back into the game by winning the second set but she made two errors on key occasions while going for service and thus Komal dominated.

It was the third and decisive set in which Komal raced up to victory at 11-7. The set was once tied at 7-7, however, Komal did not look behind and marched towards winning the set.

Member of Provincial Assembly Shagufta Malik, who was the chief guest, gave away the trophies and cash prizes to winner Komal Khan and runner-up Nimra Aqeel. She also appreciated KP Squash Association for involving good number of girls players of different age from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who were performing well at national and international levels.

She expressed satisfaction over the performance of the players, saying it was vital for the national progress that girls should be given give equal opportunities to take part in sports activities. There was no dearth of talent provided that opportunities were given to the female players, who could bring laurels for the country.

Shagufta Malik also appreciated KP Squash Association President Qamar Zaman for regularly holding different tournaments in different age rounds for both boys and girls. She also lauded the efforts of female coach Raiz Khan.

World No. 2 Mohammad Yaseen, head coach PAF Squash academy Atlas Khan, Members Executive Committee Wazir Gul, Sher Bahadar and staff of PAF Squash Complex, players, officials and large numbers of spectators were also present.

A total of 28 girls players took part in the Under-19 Squash Championship.