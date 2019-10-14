UrduPoint.com
Kombouare Named Toulouse Boss After Casanova Sacking

Zeeshan Mehtab 35 seconds ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 10:55 PM

Antoine Kombouare was named new Toulouse coach following the sacking of Alain Casanova last week, the struggling Ligue 1 club announced on Monday

Toulouse, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Antoine Kombouare was named new Toulouse coach following the sacking of Alain Casanova last week, the struggling Ligue 1 club announced on Monday.

In a statement, Toulouse said that the 55-year-old Kombouare had signed a deal contract until June 2021.

Casanova was sacked on Thursday after a 3-1 home defeat to Bordeaux which left the club in 18th place, a point and one place away from the automatic relegation spots after failing to win in five matches.

A league winner as a Paris Saint-Germain player in 1994, Kombouare also won the French Cup as manager with PSG in 2010 and was coach when Qatari investors took over the following year.

He was replaced by Carlo Ancelotti in December 2011 with PSG top of the league following the takeover from the club's current Qatari owners that summer.

Last season he took over at Dijon with them third-from-bottom in Ligue 1 and managed to escape automatic relegation on the final day before beating Ligue 2 side Lens in a playoff.

