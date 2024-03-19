Kombouare returns as boss of Ligue 1 strugglers Nantes

Antoine Kombouare has been reappointed as head coach of Nantes in place of the sacked Jocelyn Gourvennec, the Ligue 1 strugglers announced on Tuesday

Nantes, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Antoine Kombouare has been reappointed as head coach of Nantes in place of the sacked Jocelyn Gourvennec, the Ligue 1 strugglers announced on Tuesday.

The 60-year-old previously left the club shortly before the end of last season, despite taking them to the French Cup title in 2022 and last year's final.

Kombouare becomes the Canaries' third coach of the season, after Gourvennec mustered just 10 points from his 13 league games in charge after taking over from Pierre Aristouy last November.

Nantes currently occupy the relegation play-off spot in Ligue 1, sitting just two points above the bottom two and one from safety.

"I know that I am on a mission, there are eight matches left for us to try and secure safety," said Kombouare.

"We know that it is going to be very difficult, but if I'm here, it is because I'm convinced that we will be able to stay up."

The club are playing in the French top flight for an 11th consecutive season this term.