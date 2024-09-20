Open Menu

Kompany, Alonso Call For Action On Player Workload Amid Strike Talks

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 20, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Kompany, Alonso call for action on player workload amid strike talks

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany and his Bayer Leverkusen counterpart Xabi Alonso on Friday joined the growing chorus calling for action on player workload, amid talks of strikes.

Kompany said a cap should be introduced on the amount of games a player can play each year, while Alonso said players must have greater involvement in decisions about the fixture Calendar.

Concern about the load on players has grown in recent years, particularly as the number of fixtures has been increasing.

This year's Champions League adds fixtures while FIFA's expanded 32-team Club World Cup will take place this summer, a time when players would normally have a break from games.

Top clubs with European and domestic cup commitments could play up to 75 games this season.

At a press conference ahead of Saturday's trip to Werder Bremen, Kompany said that "it was already a theme during my (playing) career" and labelled it "a very important topic".

"To play 75, 80 games, it gets to a point where it's not realistic anymore," he said.

"The solution I've always wanted is to put a cap on the amount of games a player can play as an individual. Put a cap, put a compulsory period of holidays (for players)."

Rodri, the current midfield general of Manchester City where Kompany spent many years as a player, said on Tuesday the "general opinion of the players" was that "we are close to a strike".

"If it keeps going this way, there will be a time when there's no other option," the Spaniard added.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson and Real Madrid goalie Thibaut Courtois have made similar statements in recent days.

Related Topics

World Holidays FIFA Liverpool Bremen Cuban Peso From Top Real Madrid Manchester City Bayern Coach

Recent Stories

Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26

Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26

6 hours ago
 Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Ge ..

Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024

9 hours ago
 P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

21 hours ago
 IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground- ..

IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS

24 hours ago
SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemente ..

SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..

24 hours ago
 Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” ..

Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India

1 day ago
 PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New Yo ..

PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York

1 day ago
 Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

1 day ago
 Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s cl ..

Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..

1 day ago
 PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

1 day ago

More Stories From Sports