Kompany, Alonso Call For Action On Player Workload Amid Strike Talks
Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 20, 2024 | 05:30 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany and his Bayer Leverkusen counterpart Xabi Alonso on Friday joined the growing chorus calling for action on player workload, amid talks of strikes.
Kompany said a cap should be introduced on the amount of games a player can play each year, while Alonso said players must have greater involvement in decisions about the fixture Calendar.
Concern about the load on players has grown in recent years, particularly as the number of fixtures has been increasing.
This year's Champions League adds fixtures while FIFA's expanded 32-team Club World Cup will take place this summer, a time when players would normally have a break from games.
Top clubs with European and domestic cup commitments could play up to 75 games this season.
At a press conference ahead of Saturday's trip to Werder Bremen, Kompany said that "it was already a theme during my (playing) career" and labelled it "a very important topic".
"To play 75, 80 games, it gets to a point where it's not realistic anymore," he said.
"The solution I've always wanted is to put a cap on the amount of games a player can play as an individual. Put a cap, put a compulsory period of holidays (for players)."
Rodri, the current midfield general of Manchester City where Kompany spent many years as a player, said on Tuesday the "general opinion of the players" was that "we are close to a strike".
"If it keeps going this way, there will be a time when there's no other option," the Spaniard added.
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson and Real Madrid goalie Thibaut Courtois have made similar statements in recent days.
