UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kontaveit Into First Grand Slam Quarter After Illness, Surgery

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 01:58 PM

Kontaveit into first Grand Slam quarter after illness, surgery

Anett Kontaveit says that reaching her first Grand Slam quarter-final on Monday helps banish the heartbreak of pulling out of the US Open with an illness that torpedoed her 2019 season and required surgery

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Anett Kontaveit says that reaching her first Grand Slam quarter-final on Monday helps banish the heartbreak of pulling out of the US Open with an illness that torpedoed her 2019 season and required surgery.

The 24-year-old became the first Estonian woman to reach the last eight in Melbourne after battling past Polish teenager Iga Swiatek 6-7 (4/7), 7-5, 7-5 in 2hrs 42mins.

The 28th seed faces a tough test next against fourth seed Simona Halep, one of the favourites for the title.

Kontaveit has had a turbulent few months, forced to pull out of her third-round clash with Belinda Bencic in New York after falling unwell with a viral illness.

She later required surgery and did not play a match for the rest of last year.

"It was really hard, so tough to retire at a Grand Slam. It was a really tough couple of months after that," she said, after holding off a late charge from the 18-year-old Swiatek.

"But I'm so happy I'm through that now. I started training in mid-November, and it's been only uphill (getting better) from there," Kontaveit added with a smile.

The Estonian's return to full form and fitness was in evidence when she thrashed the Swiss sixth seed Bencic 6-0, 6-1 in the third round in Melbourne.

Her British coach Nigel Sears says her forced exit at the US Open checked some stunning momentum at Flushing Meadows, where she was the 21st seed.

"(She) got an internal infection that got out of control very quickly," he said at the Australian Open.

"I suddenly had a phone call early in the morning that she was on her way to hospital, she ended up being hospitalised for a week in New York and then had surgery for a procedure to remove an abscess.

Related Topics

Melbourne New York Women 2019 Australian Open From Coach US Open

Recent Stories

Players, celebrities mourn death of Kobe Bryant

3 minutes ago

European stocks sink as virus sparks investor pani ..

4 minutes ago

DG KDA directs to ensure transparency in action of ..

4 minutes ago

Zimbabwe win toss, bat first in second Test agains ..

4 minutes ago

Three killed,two injured in road accident in Faisa ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) spends Rs 22,175.79 mln ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.