Korean Ambassador National Taekwondo Ch'ship from Thursday

The 14th edition of Korean Ambassador National Taekwondo Championship will roll into action at Amir Khan Boxing Hall, Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad from Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ):The 14th edition of Korean Ambassador National Taekwondo Championship will roll into action at Amir Khan Boxing Hall, Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad from Thursday.

The five-day event is being organized by Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) in collaboration with Korean Embassy.

Talking to media persons, President of PTF Col (retired) Waseem Ahmad Janjua said that athletes from 13 affiliated units of the federation would feature in the marathon event.

The teams include, Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Air Force, WAPDA, Railways, Police, Higher Education Commission, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab, FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan and AJK.

He said poomsae fights for both male and female fighters would be contested in the event in various weight divisions. "The men athletes will vie in -58 kg, -68 kg,-80 kg and +80 kg divisions, while women athletes will contest in -49 kg,-57 kg, -67 kg and +67 kg divisions", he said.

