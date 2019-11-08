UrduPoint.com
Korean Coach Han Sangsu Arrives To Train Athletes

Zeeshan Mehtab 52 seconds ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 03:01 PM

Korean coach Han Sangsu arrived in Islamabad on Friday and was received by athletes and officials of the Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF)

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ):Korean coach Han Sangsu arrived in Islamabad on Friday and was received by athletes and officials of the Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF).

"The Korean coach would give training to national taekwondo players for the upcoming South Asian Games and 2020 Tokyo Olympic qualifiers," President PTF Waseem Ahmed told APP.

He said, "We were obliged for the kind support from the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC), Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and the Korean Embassy in Islamabad".

"Besides training, the athletes for the South Asian Games and Olympic qualifiers, the services of the foreign coach will also be utilized by PTF's affiliated units, departments and associations," he said.

He said the national coaches would also remain under the supervision of the Korean coach to learn modern skills and techniques.

Speaking about the country's top athlete Haroon Khan, Waseem said the federation was waiting for a grant of Rs2 million to send Haroon to Korea in preparation for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic qualifiers. "The federation wants Haroon to get three months training in Korea for the Olympic qualifying," he said.

He said if the plan worked then Haroon would get training in Korea and then will directly go for participation in the Olympic qualifiers to be held in China in March 2020. "We can pitch four athletes (2 male and 2 female) in the qualifiers. Besides Haroon the best performing athletes in the South Asian Games scheduled to be held in Nepal in December will get a ticket for the qualifiers," he said.

