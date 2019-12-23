UrduPoint.com
Korean Pitcher Ryu Gets 4-year Toronto MLB Deal: Reports

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 12:13 PM

South Korean pitcher Ryu Hyun-Jin has agreed to a four-year Major League Baseball contract worth $80 million with the Toronto Blue Jays, according to multiple reports Monday

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :South Korean pitcher Ryu Hyun-Jin has agreed to a four-year Major League Baseball contract worth $80 million with the Toronto Blue Jays, according to multiple reports Monday.

ESPN and MLB websites reported that the 32-year-old left-hander, who led the major leagues in 2019 with a 2.32 earned-run average, would join the Canadian club after playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers since his 2013 North American arrival.

Ryu missed the 2015 campaign with a left shoulder injury that required surgery -- and was sidelined for nearly four months last year by a severe groin injury -- but had an impressive showing this year.

He made his first MLB All-Star Game in 2019 and finished the season 14-5 with 163 strikeouts in 182 2/3 innings while surrendering only 24 walks and topping the ERA charts.

The deal would be the third-largest in total value in Blue Jays history, but also give Toronto a top-flight starter for a rotation that brought in Tanner Roark last week for $24 million over two years and Chase Anderson in a trade with Milwaukee last month.

Ryu pitched for seven seasons in the Korean Baseball Organization for the Hanwha Eagles before joining the Dodgers for the 2013 campaign.

Last year, he became the first South Korean pitcher to start in a World Series game. The Dodgers were beaten by the Boston Red Sox in the 2018 MLB best-of-seven championship series.

