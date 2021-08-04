UrduPoint.com

Korir And Rotich Lift Kenyan Olympics Gloom With One-two In 800 Metres

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 10:57 PM

Korir and Rotich lift Kenyan Olympics gloom with one-two in 800 metres

Kenya's Emmanuel Korir won the men's 800 metres Olympic title on Wednesday with compatriot Ferguson Rotich taking silver to put some gloss on their country's disappointing athletics medal haul at this Games

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Kenya's Emmanuel Korir won the men's 800 metres Olympic title on Wednesday with compatriot Ferguson Rotich taking silver to put some gloss on their country's disappointing athletics medal haul at this Games.

Korir timed 1min 45.06sec with Rotich finishing in 1:45.23 while Poland's Patryk Dobek took the bronze in 1:45.39.

Korir succeeds fellow Kenyan and two-time champion David Rudisha, who was unable to defend his title due to injury. Wilfried Bungei also won the title for Kenya at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

The Kenyans have not been at their best in Tokyo, even seeing their stranglehold on the men's 3,000m steeplechase dating back to 1984 broken by Morocco's Soufiane el Bakkali.

Silver medallist Rotich said the disappointing results were understandable given the difficulties Kenyan athletes had faced preparing for the Games due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"In Kenya we are progressing despite the challenges of the pandemic," he said.

"In the last year, most of us, we didn't train well. There was the coronavirus and now we're coming back.

"Maybe by next year we'll be able to win more medals for our country." Korir said his success was rich compensation after he failed to reach the final at successive major championships.

"This is a big thing for me after failing to qualify for the final in the 2017 and 2019 world championships. But today is my day," he said.

- 'Oh you are late' - Korir, 26, pounced rounding the bend into the home straight, passing Australia's Peter Bol and was never seriously threatened from there on.

The gold medallist said Sudan-born naturalised Australian Bol had been a huge help to him.

"I didn't have any strategy," said Korir. "I just thought I would try and follow and see what would happen.

"There was nobody who wanted to take the pace, so I just said I was going to control it.

"The Australian guy, he did something good for me." Rotich came with a late run but he could not eat significantly into his team-mate's lead. The 31-year-old looked delighted to have won a medal after finishing fifth behind Rudisha in the 2016 Olympic final.

"The last 100m, I was far behind," he said.

"I was not in a medal position and a thought came in my mind that 'oh, you are late'.

"And I just came out very quickly and I moved forward." There was bitter disappointment, though, for Botswana's Nijel Amos who finished second to last, failing to capitalise on his good fortune in being inserted into the final by the judges after falling in his semi-final.

Amos, 27, had been stretchered from the track when he took silver behind Rudisha in the London 2012 final when the Kenyan broke the world record.

This time he sank to his haunches and was on the verge of tears after finishing.

Clayton Murphy, the 2016 bronze medallist, trailed in last, just as he did in the 2019 world championships final.

Related Topics

World Australia Threatened London Amos Bol Beijing Tokyo David Lead Bend Botswana Poland Kenya Morocco Turkish Lira 2017 2016 2019 Gold Silver Olympics Bronze From Best Pace (Pakistan) Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Brand Dubai and Dubai Municipality host virtual se ..

Brand Dubai and Dubai Municipality host virtual session for participants selecte ..

43 minutes ago
 Israel Says Iran Will Obtain Nuclear Weapon Materi ..

Israel Says Iran Will Obtain Nuclear Weapon Materials in 10 Weeks

1 minute ago
 Van Dijk taking cautious approach after injury nig ..

Van Dijk taking cautious approach after injury nightmare

1 minute ago
 Govt to launch Kamyab Pakistan Programme on August ..

Govt to launch Kamyab Pakistan Programme on August 9

1 minute ago
 India violates human rights in IIOJK

India violates human rights in IIOJK

1 minute ago
 New COVID data confirms rising infections globally ..

New COVID data confirms rising infections globally for four consecutive weeks: U ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.