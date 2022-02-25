UrduPoint.com

Kot Addu School Wins Kamyab Jawan Volleyball Trophy

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 25, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Kot Addu school wins Kamyab Jawan volleyball trophy

MUZAFFARGARH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Government High School Taunsa Barrage, Kot Addu, secured volleyball championship trophy by winning the inter-school tournament organized under Prime Minister Imran Khan's Kamyab Jawan sports Drive here on Friday.

Taunsa Barrage school boys defeated rivals from high school Basti Daragh, Khangarh to claim the trophy and first prize.

CEO education Muzaffargarh Syed Kausar Hussain Shah, Shahbaz Sukhera and district president Headmasters Association Rana Farzand Ali and other officials were present in the prize distribution ceremony.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Sports Education Muzaffargarh Kot Addu Khangarh From Government

>