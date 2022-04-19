Kot Addu Stadium deprives of facilities

Kot Addu stadium being upgraded with estimated cost of Rs. 36 million was yet to be provided with necessary facilities of walking track, drinking water and lightening, locals informed APP Tuesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Kot Addu stadium being upgraded with estimated cost of Rs. 36 million was yet to be provided with necessary facilities of walking track, drinking water and lightening, locals informed APP Tuesday.

The natives including Jamshed Bukhari, Rahat Qureshi, Zafar Gurmani, Noor Alam Chaudhary among many others belonging to the vicinity stated that Kot Addu Stadium was the sole ground-turned recreational area where people come day and night along with children and women for walk, exercise and sports.

They said although the stadium was upgraded with hefty amount, still deprived of essential facilities of life.

There are no toilets due to which patients, particularly diabetic and old-aged citizens who were recommended daily walk by their physicians face problems on daily basis.

They demanded of the government to provide missing facilities in the stadium in order to attract visitors to adopt healthy lifestyle amid their busy schedule.