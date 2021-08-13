Kotli Lions win their final game in KPL

MUZAFFARABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Kotli Lions have won their final game in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) 2021 by eight wickets on Friday where they took on Overseas Warriors.

Kotli Lions could not qualify for the playoffs as they failed consistently in the first four matches of the tournament but their opposition, Overseas Warriors, were lucky enough to qualify for the knock out stage with their 4 points.

Kotli Lions won the toss and elected to ball first on a batting-friendly track of Muzaffarabad where Nasir Nawaz and Haider Ali of Warriors got off to a cracking start after an early dismissal of Naveed Malik.

Both right handers produced a 118 runs partnership at No.3, setting a platform for the following batsmen to go hard at Lions. Nasir Nawaz scored 66 off 44 hitting 4 fours and 3 sixes while star batsman Haider Ali played a 62 runs knock, he took 38 deliveries and smashed the white ball for 7 fours and 3 sixes.

Azam Khan also showed how brutal he can be at the back end of the inning where he played a quick 51 runs inning off just 22 balls, playing central role in helping his side post 211/6 in 20 overs. Khurram Shahzad dismissed 3 players while leaking 39 runs.

Skipper of Kotli Lions, Kamran Akmal, got his form back in his last game of the tournament as with some help of Junaid Ali, wicket keeper batsman helped his side cross 100 runs mark in the 9th over of the inning, losing his wicket in the same over for 60 off 35 balls. Kamran's fellow opener, Junaid Ali, took just 28 balls to score 51 while coming back from a heroic knock of 99*, Ahsan Ali used his form to score 56* off 29, adding 6 fours and 3 sixes in his unbeaten inning. Asif Ali also contributed in this Lions' victory by scoring 34 off 23.

Kotli Lions chased Warriors 212 runs target in the 19th over with 8 wickets in hand. Imad Wasim and Faizan Saleem got one wicket each.