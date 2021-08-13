Kotli Lions won first match of KPL 2021

(@fidahassanain)

The Lions chased down a mammoth total of 212 in 19th overs in fight against Overseas Warriors.

MUZAFFARABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 13th, 2021) Kotli Lions led by Kamran Akmal won the first match of the 2021 Kashmir Premier League (KPL) by defeating Overseas Warriors by eight wickets on Friday.

The Lions chashed down a mammoth total of 212 in 19th overs. Kamran scored 60 off 35 balls powered by 10 fours and two sixes while Junaid Ali stroked 51 off 28 balls which included five fours and three sixes.

Ahsan Ali and Asif Ali remained unbeaten on 56* and 34* respectively.

Imad Wasim and Faizan Saleem got a wicket each for Warriors.

Previously, Nasir Nawaz, Haider Ali, Azam Khan guided Warriors to 211/6 in 20 overs. Nasir smashed 66 off 44 balls while Haider Ali continued his form, scoring 62 off 38.

Azam smashed 22-ball 51 with the help of five fours and four sixes. Khurram Shahzad took three wickets for Lions while Khalid Usman and Nadeem Khalil could get a wicket each in the match.