UrduPoint.com

Kounde Calms French Nerves After Injury Scare

Muhammad Rameez Published October 30, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Kounde calms French nerves after injury scare

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :France centre-back Jules Kounde said he did not seem to have suffered a serious injury after being taken off with an apparent hamstring problem in Barcelona's 1-0 win at Valencia on Saturday.

The defender, 23, thought he had suffered an "overload" rather than an injury, after being replaced at Mestalla in the 74th minute, with less than three weeks before the World Cup starts.

"I'm doing fine, it doesn't seem like anything serious, (it is) an overload," Kounde told DAZN tv.

"We're on a crazy path with so many games, every three days, but we have to look after ourselves.

"I think there are too many games, but we are not in charge." Barcelona coach Xavi said Kounde would undergo checks but at first sight "it seems like discomfort".

Defending champions France have mounting injury concerns ahead of the tournament in Qatar.

Chelsea's French midfielder N'Golo Kante has been ruled out of the tournament because of a hamstring injury, while Juventus' Paul Pogba is still a doubt after knee surgery.

Manchester United centre-back Raphael Varane suffered a hamstring injury last weekend, while goalkeepers Mike Maignan and Steve Mandanda have also suffered injuries, with the former unlikely to make the tournament.

Barcelona's Spanish defender Eric Garcia was also forced off with a groin issue in the game, while Valencia's Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani was taken off after appearing to aggravate an ankle problem.

Earlier, Spain striker Alvaro Morata was substituted by Atletico Madrid at Cadiz in the 10th minute after his foot was stepped on and he could not continue.

The World Cup starts on November 20, with France's first game against Australia on November 22.

Related Topics

World Australia France Fine Qatar Cadiz Valencia Barcelona Spain November TV Atletico Madrid Coach Juventus

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands set 92-run target ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands set 92-run target for Pakistan

45 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 29 Netherlands Vs. Pakist ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 29 Netherlands Vs. Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th October 2022

5 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 28 Bangladesh Vs. Zimbabw ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 28 Bangladesh Vs. Zimbabwe

5 hours ago
 RugbyU: English Premiership table

RugbyU: English Premiership table

13 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.