UrduPoint.com

KP 81 Member Contingent Leaves To Take Part In 34th National Games

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 11, 2023 | 09:33 PM

KP 81 member contingent leaves to take part in 34th National Games

The 81-member contingent of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa left for Quetta to participate in the 34th National Games via buses and was seen off by President KP Olympic Association at Peshawar Sports Complex on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :The 81-member contingent of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa left for Quetta to participate in the 34th National Games via buses and was seen off by President KP Olympic Association at Peshawar sports Complex on Thursday.

The contingents include male and female players of hockey, football, handball and boxing.

General Secretary KP Olympic Association Zulfiqar Ali Butt, Director Operation Aziz Ullah Khan, Muhammad Amjad Khan, Khalid Waqar, Nasir Mohmand, President KP Sports Writers Association Asim Shiraz, Secretary Shahid Khan Afridi and other officials and a large number of male and female athletes were also present.

Syed Aqil Shah said, "I hope you have prepared well for the Games and they have to use their talent to win medals." The opening ceremony will be held on May 22.

Some of the National Games competitions will also be held in Lahore and Islamabad.

Related Topics

Football Hockey Lahore Islamabad Peshawar Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Shiraz Male Nasir May Olympics Afridi Boxing

Recent Stories

US Weekly Jobless Claims at 1- Year Highs, Raising ..

US Weekly Jobless Claims at 1- Year Highs, Raising Chance for Fed Rate Pause

10 minutes ago
 A delicate succession in the Arctic Council after ..

A delicate succession in the Arctic Council after Russia sidelined

4 minutes ago
 Turkish candidate drops out days before presidenti ..

Turkish candidate drops out days before presidential election

4 minutes ago
 Secretary SH&ME for completion Nishtar-II on war ..

Secretary SH&ME for completion Nishtar-II on war footings

4 minutes ago
 Govt determined for social welfare, poverty allevi ..

Govt determined for social welfare, poverty alleviation: Federal Minister for Fi ..

14 minutes ago
 US Does Not Sanction Russian Grain-Deal Products, ..

US Does Not Sanction Russian Grain-Deal Products, Speaks to Banks Regularly - US ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.