KP 81 member contingent leaves to take part in 34th National Games

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :The 81-member contingent of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa left for Quetta to participate in the 34th National Games via buses and was seen off by President KP Olympic Association at Peshawar sports Complex on Thursday.

The contingents include male and female players of hockey, football, handball and boxing.

General Secretary KP Olympic Association Zulfiqar Ali Butt, Director Operation Aziz Ullah Khan, Muhammad Amjad Khan, Khalid Waqar, Nasir Mohmand, President KP Sports Writers Association Asim Shiraz, Secretary Shahid Khan Afridi and other officials and a large number of male and female athletes were also present.

Syed Aqil Shah said, "I hope you have prepared well for the Games and they have to use their talent to win medals." The opening ceremony will be held on May 22.

Some of the National Games competitions will also be held in Lahore and Islamabad.