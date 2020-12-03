KP-A defeated Balochistan-A in the National Junior Hockey Championship

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-A defeated Balochistan-A by 5-0 during fifth day of the Under-16 National Junior Hockey Championship here at Lala Ayub Hockey on Thursday. Another match between Punjab-D team and Sindh-B drew 2-2

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-A defeated Balochistan-A by 5-0 during fifth day of the Under-16 National Junior Hockey Championship here at Lala Ayub Hockey on Thursday. Another match between Punjab-D team and Sindh-B drew 2-2.

Manzoor Junior was the special guest along with Olympian Khalid Hameed, President of Provincial Hockey Association Syed Zahir Shah, Secretary Hidayatullah, Coaches Yasir islam, Ziaullah Banuri and other personalities were also present.

In the first match, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa did not give Balochistan a chance to win and from the very beginning of the match, they attacked the goal post of Balochistan. It was in the seventh minute, when center forward Usman scored a beautiful goal on the penalty corner rebound to give his team the lead.

Three minutes later Usman scored a field goal thanks to a great opportunity to make KP score 2-0. In the 20th minute, Usman wearing the number 9 shirt scored the third goal. With three goals Usman also made his hat-trick, first of the Championship.

After taking 3-0 lead, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (A) played well and dominated the whole proceeding by not allowing Balochistan to strike back. At the end of the first session (two quarters), right winger Hassan made the tally 4-0 while full-back Ibrahim made it 5-0 when he sounded a board with his excellent and forceful hit. Thus Khyber Pakhtukhwa A won the match by 5-0. Mazhar Waseem and Sabtain Raza supervised the match while Ijaz Ahmad Kokkar and Aslam Shah, Muhammad Yaqoob and Fahad Ali Khan acted as field judges.