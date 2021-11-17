KP Age Group Boys Squash Championship starts in Peshawar

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Age Group U11, U13 and U15 Boys Squash Championship organized by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Squash Association kicked off at PAF Squash Complex in Peshawar on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Age Group U11, U13 and U15 Boys Squash Championship organized by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Squash Association kicked off at PAF Squash Complex in Peshawar on Wednesday.

Chief guest Secretary PSF Wing Commander Armanghan Aziz along with Officer Commanding PAF Wing Commander Shoiab-ur-Rehman Group Capt Irfan Asghar, Secretary KP Squash Mansoor Zaman, Executive Member Sher Bahadur Associate Secretary Sajjad Khalil, Finance Secretary Wazir Mohammad, Chief Referee Adil Faqir Fazal Khalil Karate Coach players officials coaches all present were also present.

He was accompanied by PAF Director sports Group Captain Syed Ahmad Qazi, Provincial Squash Association Secretary General Mansoor Zaman, Organizing Secretary Munawar Zaman and other officials and members.

According to Chairman Squash Association Qamar Zaman, more than 120 players are participating in the competition. After these competitions, Inter-School competitions will be organized. A prize money of Rs. 100,000 has been earmarked for the five-day competitions.