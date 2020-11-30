UrduPoint.com
KP, AJK, Islamabad, GB Reached Semi-finals In Junior Volleybal

Zeeshan Mehtab 54 seconds ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 05:00 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Islamabad and Gilgit-Baltistan took berth into the semi-finals of the U16 Women Volleyball event part of the ongoing U16 Inter-Provincial Games here at PSB Hall on Monday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Islamabad and Gilgit-Baltistan took berth into the semi-finals of the U16 Women Volleyball event part of the ongoing U16 Inter-Provincial Games here at PSB Hall on Monday.

In these league-based competitions, the women's teams of Azad Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad and Gilgit-Baltistan reached the semi-finals.

In the first match of the ongoing volleyball championship to be played on Monday at the Gymnasium Hall of PSB Coaching Center Peshawar.

GB beat Sindh by 3-0, AJK beat Punjab by 3-0, Islamabad beat Balochistan by 3-0.

The first semi-final match will be played between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad on Tuesday at 10.00 am.

The second semi-final match will be played between Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan at 11.00 am.

