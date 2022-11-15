KP All Pakistan Junior Boys Squash Championship begins

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa All Pakistan Junior Boys Squash Championship has started with top 16 players of the U15 category from across the country are participating in the opening ceremony of the Championship here at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex of Peshawar sports Complex.

President Squash Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Secretary Higher education KP Dawood Khan were the special guests on this occasion along with squash legend Jansher Khan, Mohibullah, Amjad Khan, coach Manoor Zaman, Tahir Iqbal, Alamzeb, Niamat Ullah and other personalities were present.

According to the results of the matches played on the first day, the first match was played between Obaidullah of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Muhammad Talha, in which Obaidullah won 3-0. In the second match, Asad Yahya of PAF defeated Rehan Alamgir of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 3-0. In the third match, Muhammad Ali Khan of KP defeated Muhammad Anas Sajjad by 3-2, Usman Tahir of Punjab defeated Muhammad Habib of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 3-0.

Similarly, Kamran Khan of Punjab defeated Habib Moazzam of Punjab by 3-0, Hamza Khan of PAF defeated Abdullah Zaman by 3-1. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Malik Asim defeated Punjab's Umar Farooq Butt by 3-1. PAF's Haris Zahid beat KPK's Armaan Ali Shah by 3-1.

Speaking on this occasion, the chief guest, Secretary Higher Education Dawood Khan said that it is our good fortune to have squash legends with us who have made Pakistan famous all over the world and now the youngsters are learning from them. He said that the provincial squash association is continuously organizing tournaments of different categories with the main objective of bringing out the talent because Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is very fertile in terms of squash.

He said that the world champions who are here with us have achieved this position after a lot of hard work, so you should also show hard work and passion so that our province can produce more champions in the future.