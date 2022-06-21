KP All Pakistan Junior Squash Championship begins in City

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa All Pakistan Junior Squash Championship got underway here at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex on Tuesday.

Secretary sports Muhammad Tahir Orakzai was chief guest on this occasion who formally inaugurated the Championship. Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khalid Khan, former British Open Champion Qamar Zaman, Secretary KP Squash Association Mansoor Zaman, coaches Muhammad Waseem, Munawar Zaman, Tahir Iqbal, Alam Zaib, Niamat Ullah, Director Blue Tone Squash academy Wazir Gul, officials were also present.

A total of 120 players from all over Pakistan are participating in the event. Director Operations Aziz Ullah Jan, Administrator Qayyum Sports Complex Jaffar Shah were also present. Out of 120 players who are taking part in this competition, 64 players are from the U17 category and 56 players from the U19 category.

This Championship will last for five days and the final will be played on June 25, 2022.

Speaking to the media Secretary Sports and Culture Tahir Khan Orakzai appreciated the efforts for arranging such a healthy activity and also appreciated Qamar Zaman for working hard for the revival of squash in KP.

First Qualifying Round results: All the matches decided in straight sets (3-0).

Yaseen Khattak (Wapda) beat Tayyab Talib (PB) Malik Azaan (KP) beat M Saif (PB) Hamza Irfan (KP) beat Nabeel Ahmad (KP) Mehran Ahmed (KP) beat Habib Zeb (KP) Omer Arshad (PB) beat Abdul Muqeet (KP) Taimoor Khan (KP) beat Mustafa Asghar (PB) Junaid Khan (PB) beat Faizan Fayyaz (KP) Nawab Shah (KP) beat Haseeb Mehboob (PB) Arsh Ijaz (KP) beat Shayyan Adnan (KP) Hashir Kifyat (KP) beat Shayyan (KP) M Abbas (KP) (Beat) Talha Iqbal (KP) Talha Bin Zubair (PB) (Bye)Shahzad (KP) beat Abbas Ayaz (KP)Abdullah Sadiq (Sindh) beat Roman Alam (KP)