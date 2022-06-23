KP All Pakistan Junior Squash Championship enters semi-finals stage

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa All Pakistan Junior Squash Championship on Thursday entered the semi-finals stage after the quarter-finals of the U17 and U19 categories being played here at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex.

In the U17 quarter-finals Huraira Khan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Moeed Uddin of Punjab, Hikmatyar of Punjab, and Zain Anwar of Punjab qualified for the semi-finals after recording victories against their respective rivals.

In the first quarter-final match top seeded Huraira Khan of KP defeated Shayyan Ali of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 3-1 in a thrilling battle that lasted for 48 minutes. Huraira won the first set by 11-6 and second at 11-1 but failed to click in the third set won by Shayyan Ali at 3-11. After 2-1, Huraira raced up to victory by winning the fourth set 11-6.

Moeen Uddin of Punjab defeated Noor Khan of PAF by 3-1 in another thrilling match 3-1, the score was 8-11, 11-8, 15-13, and 16-14. Both Moeed Uddin and Noor Khan gave each other a tough fight with some good attacking smashes, nick shorts and drops were also witnessed.

Director Blue Tone Squash academy and Member Executive Committee Wazir Gul also witnessed the match and appreciated both Moeen Uddin of Punjab and Noor Khan of PAF.

In the third quarter-final Hikmatyar of Punjab recorded victory against Yashwa Yousaf of Punjab in straight sets, the score was 11-2, 11-4, and 11-2.

Hikmatyar dominated the match and did not give much time to Yashwa Yousaf, also from Punjab, to strike back.

In the last quarter-final, Zain Anwar of Punjab defeated Zuraiz Naeem of Punjab 3-0, the score was 11-2, 11-5, and 11-9. It was a one-sided match wherein Zain Anwar defeated Zurain Naeem in straight sets.

In the U19 age group category, Muhammad Azaan Khalil of KP, Muhammad Ammad of KP, Mutahir Ali Shah of KP and Arun Asif of Punjab moved to the semi-finals after registering victories in the quarter-finals against their respective rivals.

In the first quarter-final match M Azaan Khalil (KP) defeated Mehmood Mehboob of Punjab by 3-0, the score was 12-10, 11-4, and 11-6, in the second match Muhammad Ammad of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recorded victory against Junaid Khan of Punjab by 3-0, the score was 11-5, 11-1 and 11-6, in the third match Mutahir Ali Shah (KP) beat Khakan Malik of Punjab by 3-0, the score was 11-5, 11-9, and 13-11 and in the last match second seeded Yarun Asif of Punjab beat M Azlan Khawar of Punjab in a thrilling 3-2 battle lasted for 49-minute wherein both Yarun Yousaf and Muhammad Azlan Khawar played well and gave each other a tough fight. The score was 4-11, 16-14, 11-5, 6-11 and 11-7.