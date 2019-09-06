KP Archery trials on Sept. 25 for 33rd National Games

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Archery Association has decided to hold male and female trials to select teams for the forthcoming 33rd National Games on September 25, 2019 here at Football ground of the Hayatabad Sports Complex

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Archery Association has decided to hold male and female trials to select teams for the forthcoming 33rd National Games on September 25, 2019 here at Football ground of the Hayatabad sports Complex.

This was stated by Secretary KP Archery Association Kashif Anwar while talking to APP here on Friday. He said invitation to all districts including districts and sub-district of the recently merged tribal areas has already been dispatched.

He said a total of 10 players would be short-listed for the camp before selecting four male and four female teams to represent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the forthcoming 33rd National Games to be scheduled in October this year.

He said soon after short-listing the players a camp at the same venue would be organized under qualified coaches so that to prepare a strong team for the 33rd National Games.

He said the players were also advised to bring with two passport size photograph, form-B and Copy of National Identity Card. The trials would start at 10.00 am and would continue up till 5.00 pm. He said female players would be encouraged event from the merged tribal areas.