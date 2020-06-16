President Pakistan Athletic Federation and President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Athletic Association Tuesday condoled the death of former International Athlete and 10-years un-beaten in 10000m long race National Champion Saeed Bhatti who died in Multan

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :President Pakistan Athletic Federation and President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Athletic Association Tuesday condoled the death of former International Athlete and 10-years un-beaten in 10000m long race National Champion Saeed Bhatti who died in Multan.

In a condolence messages, President Athletic Federation of Pakistan Gen (retd) Akram Sahi, President KP Athletic Association Habib Ur Rehman, Secretary SAF Athletic Col. Zafar, Wing Commodore Pervaiz Saeed Mir, President KP Athletic Association and former International Athlete Habib ur Rehman Afridi, Deputy DGs Pakistan sports board Habib Shah and Muhammad Azam Dar, President Gilgat Baltistan. Col Karim, Col Shabir Anjum Army Sports Directorate, Former International athletes Asghar Gill, Javid Ramzan, Rafique WAPDA, Arshad Ramzan, Iqbal Shinwari, Fazal E Ghani, Ghulam Noorani Khan, Fayyaz Gul,Ihsan Ullah, Muhammad Wajid, Sagirullah, Dr Salauddin, Inam Ali Shah, Muhammad Shah, Sindh Athletic Taj Muhammad, Deputy DG Pakistan Sports Board Habib Shah, Ex-International Fayyaz (UK), international athlete Zafar Iqbal (USA) expressed condolences over the sad demise of a very honest, upright international athlete Saeed Bhatti.

May Allah SWT bless him with highest rank in Jannat ul Fardoos and grant strength to his bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss. They also prayed to Almighty Allah to rest his soul in peace and grant courage to the bereaved family.

Habib Ur Rehman disclosed that Saeed Bhatti recently performed his duty in 33 National Games and in KP Inter-Districts Athletic Meet 2020 at Peshawar. He said, it is a second big lose after Irfanullah Marwat's death to Pakistan Athletic Federation and KP Athletic Association.