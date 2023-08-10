Open Menu

KP Azam Khan Squash Championship Begins

Muhammad Rameez Published August 10, 2023 | 05:16 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Azam Khan Male and Female Squash Championship 2023 got under way at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex wherein more than 65 male and female players are participating

Former World Champion Qamar Zaman along with Director Blue Tone Squash academy Wazir Mohammad, who is also Secretary Finance, Associate Secretary Sajjad Khalil, Executive Member Sher Bahadur, Chief Organizer Manoor Zaman, Senior Coaches Tahir Iqbal, Muhammad Waseem formally inagurated.

More than 65 male and female players, including top players from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, are participating in Male and Female Squash Championship. The finals of which will be held on August 14. Speaking at the opening ceremony, World Champion Qamar Zaman said that the name of Azam Khan, former World Champion is not new to squash that is why the Championship was named after him.

The aim of organizing the championship is to provide new players to the game of squash so that they could follow the footsteps of their heroes and bring Pakistan back its rightful place in squash.

He said that the provincial squash association is trying to organize two championships every month so that both senior and juniors can improve their skills. There were plenty of opportunities to bring and can go ahead and brighten the name of the country and the nation.

According to the results of the competitions played on the opening day, Hafsa Yousaf defeated Sahrish Noor, Nimrah Aqeel defeated Rohna Babar and Sana Bahadur defeated Sadaf Farhad. Similarly, Waqar Mahmood defeated Afaq Khan, Umeer Arif defeated Asim Shehzad, Khushal Riaz defeated Zeeshan Gul, Fawad Hussain defeated Rizwan Gul, Hasher Kafayat defeated Shah Zeb.

