KP Badminton Association Named Probables For Camp

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 03:10 PM

KP Badminton Association named probables for camp

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Badminton Association Friday announced the Names of the male and female probables after conducting trials for the forthcoming 33rd National Games scheduled to be held here from October 26 to Nov 1, 2019.

This was stated by Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Badminton Association while talking to media men here.

He said a total of 16 male and female athletes have been announced for the camp. On this occasion, Director of Operations Syed Saqilin Shah was the guest with Deputy Director sports Aziz Ullah Jan, coaches Nadeem Khan and Hayat Ullah and Organizing Secretary Mian Saddaqat Shah, officials players were also preent.

The women's and men's trials were completed with eight players each have been announced for the camp to be starting from October 1, 2019.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will certainly a strong team of the National Games having services of current National Senior and Junior Champions Murad Ali and Qari Adnan.

The other members of the selecting squad is former national junior champion Shoaib Riaz, Fazal Rahman, Mohammad Adnan, Tahir Shah Tehsin, Aziz Khan and Mohammad Azhar while female players include Mahvesh, Kainat Gul, Kainat, Amber, Hina, Urooj. Haji Amjad Khan, Secretary of the Provincial Badminton Association, said that three days trials were held for the selection of the provincial team, in which more than 100 male and female athletes participated from Peshawar, Swat, Mardan, Dir Upper, Dir Lower, Charsadda, Nowshera, Kohat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan. He said players from Bajaur and Mohmand areas also turned up.

