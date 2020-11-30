UrduPoint.com
KP, Balochistan, Islamabad, Sindh Reach U16 Badminton Final

Mon 30th November 2020

KP, Balochistan, Islamabad, Sindh reach U16 Badminton final

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Islamabad and Sindh reached the final of the Under-16 Junior Games organized by the Directorate of sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In the boys' mixed doubles semi-finals, Ibrahim Jahangir of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Samina Tariq of Balochistan defeated Rai Abdul Manan and Ayesha Shafiq of Punjab by 21-11 and 21-8.

In the boys' singles semi-finals, Ibrahim Rashid of Islamabad defeated Afnan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 21-12, 16-21 and 21-18 while in the girls' semi-final, Sindh's Amara defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Meraj 21-10 and 21-2 to qualify for the final.

More Stories From Sports

