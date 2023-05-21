UrduPoint.com

KP Baseball Team Beat Yousafzai Baseball Academy Swabi In Tri-Series

Muhammad Rameez Published May 21, 2023 | 07:20 PM

KP Baseball team beat Yousafzai Baseball Academy Swabi in Tri-Series

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :With the support of the District sports Office, a baseball series was held between the provincial baseball team and Yousafzai baseball team Swabi at Tehsil Mayar, Chota Lahore on Sunday.

Regional Sports Officer Muhammad Tariq Khan and Tehsil Mayor Chota Lahore Adil Khan graced the occasion as guests of the final and prize distribution ceremony.

In the first match of the Tri-Series of Baseball, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Baseball team recorded victory at 11-9 but it was the second match of the series in which Yousafzai Baseball academy staged a comeback and leveled the tally 1-1 after winning the match by 17-13 runs.

In the third match of the Series in which Khyber Pakhtunkhwa team registered victory at 9-8 runs in a hotly contested match of five innings only. In the end, Regional Sports Officer Tariq Khan, District Sports Officer Swabi and Tehsil Mayor Lahore Adil Khan gave away trophies and cash prizes to the players.

Muhammad Tariq Khan appreciated DSO and Tehsil Mayor for holding the Baseball Series. He said Swabi is producing international fame players, both male and female, in baseball because of the Yousafzai Academy. He said the American Baseball Coach and Japan team Baseball coaches also paid a visit to the Academy and appreciated the player's part of the Academy.

He also appreciated the President of Pakistan Baseball Federation for extending support in this connection by providing different competitions from time to time to the players of the Swabi district. He said soon Director General Sports Captain (retd) Khalid Mahmood would visit the Academy and he is hopeful he would also provide some baseball gear to the Academy so that the players could be trained and coached through modern lines.

