KP Baseball trials on Sept 25 for 33rd National Games

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Baseball Association will hold trials on September 25 to select the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Men and Women teams for the forthcoming 33rd National Games scheduled to be held in October this year.

Shahab Wisal, son of Muhammad Wisal, Secretary of Pakistan Archery Federation, said that they have informed all the players of districts and sub-districts of recently merged tribal areas to participate in the trials to be organized on September 25, 2019 at 10.00 a.m at Hayatabad sports Complex.

The male and female players have been advised to bring along with two passport size photograph, form-B and copy of National Identity Card (NIC) before taking part in the trials. No one would be allow to take part without proper documentations, photos, form-B and CNIC.