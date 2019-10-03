UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Basketball Announced Male, Female Players For Camp

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 08:32 PM

KP Basketball announced Male, Female players for camp

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Basketball Association Thursday announced the names of the male and female players for the 20-day long camp for the forthcoming 33rd National Games scheduled to be held here from October 26 to Nov 1, 2019

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Basketball Association Thursday announced the Names of the male and female players for the 20-day long camp for the forthcoming 33rd National Games scheduled to be held here from October 26 to Nov 1, 2019.

This was stated by President KP Basketball Association Muhammad Faqir Awan while talking to the media men here. He said the trials was conducted in the PSB Coaching Center Peshawar wherein hundreds male and female players turned up.

He said a selection committee headed by Raj Mir, a former international basketball, along with Din Muhammad, Riaz Shinwari and Miss Najma thoroughly monitored the performance of the players before short-listing their names for the camp.

A large number of players from different tribal areas including different districts of Pakhtunkhwa participated in the regular trials and selected the players for the training camp.

The selection committee announced the names of the players for the camp. The selected players comprising Younis, Saud, Aziz-ul-Rahim , Atif, Irfan, Gohar, Waqas, Shahzad, Ayaz, Voice, Aamir, Abrar, Kasashf, Hilal, Harris, Asim, Azhar, Izzat, Abbas, Hassan, Faisal, Ahsam and Wasim, while the female players include Areeba Zaib, Bina, Yasri, Saba, Noreen, Amna, Laiba, Provinces, Nadia, Shabana, Komal, Naila, Afshin, Amna, Sanbal, Zainab, Madiha, Arash, Faryal, Kanza, Afshin, Marviya, Karan, Sedra and Sadia are Syrian.

According to Faqir Muhammad, the President of the Association, got under way with each of the players are being paid Rs. 600 in the camp.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syria Male Saud October 2019 Media From

Recent Stories

Pakistan v Sri Lanka T20Is - Pre-series press conf ..

5 minutes ago

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy - Practice and pre-match press ..

10 minutes ago

Imran shines in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s victory ove ..

14 minutes ago

World’s best age-friendly practice in focus at S ..

21 minutes ago

Ahmad, Ibtisam, Naveed shine on the day two of Qua ..

24 minutes ago

Hazza Al Mansoori returns to Earth after successfu ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.