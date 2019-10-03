KP Basketball announced Male, Female players for camp

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Basketball Association Thursday announced the names of the male and female players for the 20-day long camp for the forthcoming 33rd National Games scheduled to be held here from October 26 to Nov 1, 2019

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Basketball Association Thursday announced the Names of the male and female players for the 20-day long camp for the forthcoming 33rd National Games scheduled to be held here from October 26 to Nov 1, 2019

This was stated by President KP Basketball Association Muhammad Faqir Awan while talking to the media men here. He said the trials was conducted in the PSB Coaching Center Peshawar wherein hundreds male and female players turned up.

He said a selection committee headed by Raj Mir, a former international basketball, along with Din Muhammad, Riaz Shinwari and Miss Najma thoroughly monitored the performance of the players before short-listing their names for the camp.

A large number of players from different tribal areas including different districts of Pakhtunkhwa participated in the regular trials and selected the players for the training camp.

The selection committee announced the names of the players for the camp. The selected players comprising Younis, Saud, Aziz-ul-Rahim , Atif, Irfan, Gohar, Waqas, Shahzad, Ayaz, Voice, Aamir, Abrar, Kasashf, Hilal, Harris, Asim, Azhar, Izzat, Abbas, Hassan, Faisal, Ahsam and Wasim, while the female players include Areeba Zaib, Bina, Yasri, Saba, Noreen, Amna, Laiba, Provinces, Nadia, Shabana, Komal, Naila, Afshin, Amna, Sanbal, Zainab, Madiha, Arash, Faryal, Kanza, Afshin, Marviya, Karan, Sedra and Sadia are Syrian.

According to Faqir Muhammad, the President of the Association, got under way with each of the players are being paid Rs. 600 in the camp.