KP Beach Table Tennis from June 26 at bank of Indus River

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :The second edition of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Beach Table Tennis Championship under the aegis of District sports Officer Swabi

This was stated by Muhammad Tariq Khan, Regional Sports Officer Swat, while talking to APP here on Wednesday. He said players from all seven regions including Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Kohat, Mardan, Hazara, Malakand and Peshawar. He said all preparation in this connection have already been completed. Secretary Organizing Committee Shahzad Yousafzai was also present. The main objective of holding Tennis Championship is to promote this game in the District Swabi, finding Talent and bringing young talent.

He said the players would also get international exposures as international players also coming to participate in the Championship.

He also appreciated District Table Tennis Association for their collaboration in holding the Championship. He said that the inauguration of the Championship will be held on June 29, 2019 while the final and prize distribution ceremony will be held on June 30, 2019. Director General Sports Asfandiyar Khan Khattak will grace the occasion.