UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Beach Table Tennis From June 26 At Bank Of Indus River

Muhammad Rameez 33 seconds ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 06:32 PM

KP Beach Table Tennis from June 26 at bank of Indus River

The second edition of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Beach Table Tennis Championship under the aegis of District Sports Officer Swabi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :The second edition of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Beach Table Tennis Championship under the aegis of District sports Officer Swabi.

This was stated by Muhammad Tariq Khan, Regional Sports Officer Swat, while talking to APP here on Wednesday. He said players from all seven regions including Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Kohat, Mardan, Hazara, Malakand and Peshawar. He said all preparation in this connection have already been completed. Secretary Organizing Committee Shahzad Yousafzai was also present. The main objective of holding Tennis Championship is to promote this game in the District Swabi, finding Talent and bringing young talent.

He said the players would also get international exposures as international players also coming to participate in the Championship.

He also appreciated District Table Tennis Association for their collaboration in holding the Championship. He said that the inauguration of the Championship will be held on June 29, 2019 while the final and prize distribution ceremony will be held on June 30, 2019. Director General Sports Asfandiyar Khan Khattak will grace the occasion.

Related Topics

Tennis Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Swat Young Kohat Mardan Dera Ismail Khan Malakand Swabi June 2019 All From

Recent Stories

Trump: China wants deal because economy 'going dow ..

28 seconds ago

Supreme Court dismisses NAB appeal against acquitt ..

30 seconds ago

Kidnapper of three-year old girl arrested in Islam ..

32 seconds ago

Sambo: Russia's Olympic dreams for homegrown marti ..

39 seconds ago

Steps being taken for announcement of permanent ..

5 minutes ago

Court extends physical remand of Hamza Shehbaz

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.