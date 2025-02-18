Open Menu

KP Body Discuss Matters Relating To Battagram Sports Stadium

Muhammad Rameez Published February 18, 2025 | 07:48 PM

KP body discuss matters relating to Battagram Sports Stadium

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly’s Standing Committee on Tuesday sought report about construction of Sports Ground in Battagram

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly’s Standing Committee on Tuesday sought report about construction of Sports Ground in Battagram.

The meeting was chaired by Shafiullah Khan and attended by members including Sher Ali Afridi, Samiullah Khan, Mian Adil Iqbal, Malik Tariq, Taj Muhammad Tarand, Secretary Sports, Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq, Secretary Communication, Muhammad Israr, Director General Sports, Abdul Nasir and concerned officials.

Meeting reviewed reply of concerned department about land acquisition for Battagram Sports Ground and the progress on directives issued by the committee relating to the issue.

Participants also sought report from the body that was formed to solve issues about sports ground after visiting the site on February 26. Meeting also directed to complete construction work in Arbab Niaz Stadium at the earliest.

Meeting was informed that KP Games would be held on February 20 and afterwards sports events would be held in Dera Ismail Khan. It was told that construction work in Arbab Niaz Stadium is in final stages while WAPDA has been contacted to provide uninterrupted electricity supply.

Recent Stories

Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi meets with Israeli officials, ..

Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi meets with Israeli officials, Knesset members in Jerusalem

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan exploring options to bring water from Taj ..

Pakistan exploring options to bring water from Tajikistan to Balochistan; feasib ..

1 minute ago
 Kabaddi tournament held at Jilani Park

Kabaddi tournament held at Jilani Park

2 minutes ago
 Minority Cards distribution ceremony held in Gujra ..

Minority Cards distribution ceremony held in Gujrat

2 minutes ago
 UAE participates in 8th Indian Ocean Conference in ..

UAE participates in 8th Indian Ocean Conference in Muscat

21 minutes ago
 APPC delegation visits Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat

APPC delegation visits Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat

2 minutes ago
TikToker Seema Gul alias ‘Psycho Arbab’ died d ..

TikToker Seema Gul alias ‘Psycho Arbab’ died due to overdose of intoxicating ..

24 minutes ago
 KP body discuss matters relating to Battagram Spor ..

KP body discuss matters relating to Battagram Sports Stadium

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner reviews Khawaja Corporation Flyover & ..

Commissioner reviews Khawaja Corporation Flyover & GPO Chowk Underpass projects

2 minutes ago
 Scientists emphasize significance of natural produ ..

Scientists emphasize significance of natural products in treating health disorde ..

5 minutes ago
 PHA carries out plantation of flowers at Police Tr ..

PHA carries out plantation of flowers at Police Training School Rawalpindi

5 minutes ago
 Police secure physical remand of prime suspect in ..

Police secure physical remand of prime suspect in Dr. Akash murder case

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports