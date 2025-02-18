KP body discuss matters relating to Battagram Sports Stadium

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly’s Standing Committee on Tuesday sought report about construction of Sports Ground in Battagram

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly’s Standing Committee on Tuesday sought report about construction of Sports Ground in Battagram.

The meeting was chaired by Shafiullah Khan and attended by members including Sher Ali Afridi, Samiullah Khan, Mian Adil Iqbal, Malik Tariq, Taj Muhammad Tarand, Secretary Sports, Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq, Secretary Communication, Muhammad Israr, Director General Sports, Abdul Nasir and concerned officials.

Meeting reviewed reply of concerned department about land acquisition for Battagram Sports Ground and the progress on directives issued by the committee relating to the issue.

Participants also sought report from the body that was formed to solve issues about sports ground after visiting the site on February 26. Meeting also directed to complete construction work in Arbab Niaz Stadium at the earliest.

Meeting was informed that KP Games would be held on February 20 and afterwards sports events would be held in Dera Ismail Khan. It was told that construction work in Arbab Niaz Stadium is in final stages while WAPDA has been contacted to provide uninterrupted electricity supply.