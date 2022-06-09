KP bodybuilders show excellent performance in a short span of time: Tariq Pervez

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bodybuilders set new records of achievements with their excellent performance in a very short span of time and won excellent positions in the Mr and Junior Mr Pakistan Bodybuilding Contests.

KP bodybuilding competitions also got first position in all events with nine gold medals in previous inter-provincial games. In the 33rd National Games after WAPDA, Army and Pakistan Railways KP got record position.

In this regard, Secretary General of Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation and KP Bodybuilding Association Tariq Pervez while talking to media said that the performance of the association and bodybuilders for the last several years is par excellent at the national level.

KP bodybuilders have performed brilliantly in the competitions held so far in 2022. They especially excelled in the recent competitions of Mr. and Junior Mr. Pakistan held in Peshawar recently and won numerous medals. The performance of the medal winning athletes and their expert coaches is commendable, Tariq Pervez said.

In the last six years, KP bodybuilders have won a total of 29 gold medals, 31 silver and 25 bronze medals in the national competitions, thus winning a total of 85 medals. There is no shortage of talent in PK bodybuilders. Athletes from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who have joined WAPDA, Army and Railways teams have also set new records of achievements, he added.