KP Boys, Girls Badminton trials for National Junior Championship held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :A trials to select Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Boys and Girls different age group for the forthcoming National Junior Boys and Girls Badminton Championship held here at PSB Coaching Centre on Monday.

Director sports Pakistan Sports board (PSB) Coaching Centre Peshawar, Mian Wahid Shah was the chief guest on this occasion. More than 100 players from all across KP including merged tribal districts comprising Dera Imail Khan, Lakki Marwat, North Waziristan, South Waziristan, Tank, Bannu, Hangu, Kohat, Charsadda, Mardan, Nowshera, Swabi, Dir Upper, Dir Lower, Malakand, Swat and host Peshawar took part.

Talking to media men, Organising Secretary Mian Sadaqat Shah disclosed that a selection committee headed by Secretary KP Badminton Association Haji Amjad Khan, Hayat Ullah, Nadeem thoroughly monitored the performances of the players in different age groups including Under-14, Under-16, Under-18 Boys and Girls Under-18.

He said they have included three players from Abbottabad on their performance while three players in Under-14, four players in Under-16, five players in U-18 and five girls players in Girls Under-18 would be short-listed for a seven day camp to be setup at Abbottabad from July 24 to 30.

The players have been directed to present form-B, NADRA Smart Card with two passport size photos so to ascertain their age group, Mian Sadaqat Shah said. He said it is for the first time that National Junior Badminton Championship was organising by KP Badminton Association with the support of Directorate of Sports KP, District Administration Abbottabad.

The aim and objective of holding open trials is to provide and ensure due opportunities to the genuine players to come and exhibit their skills at national level.

He said boys and girls players from across the country would participate in the National Junior Badminton Championship scheduled to be held from August 1-6.