KP Chief Minister Football Cup-2020 will be played next month

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Football Cup-2020 will be played next month, Senior Vice President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sports and Culture Shahid Khan Shinwari disclosed to media here on Thursday.

He said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has immense football talent even in the merged tribal areas, which will be nurtured through different events.

He said efforts are being made to take the private sector on board for the promotion of football in the province.

Shahid Khan Shinwari said that they have taken key steps to promote football in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Appreciating the project presented by DG Sports KP Asfandyar Khan Khattak, he assured him full support. He also lauded Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and his efforts for the promoted sports in the province.