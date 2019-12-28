KP Climbing team to participate in National Wall Climbing Championship

Khyber Pakhunkhwa Climbing team will participate in the National Wall Climbing Championship to be organized at Jinnah Sports Complex Islamabad on Sunday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhunkhwa Climbing team will participate in the National Wall Climbing Championship to be organized at Jinnah sports Complex Islamabad on Sunday.

This was stated by General Secretary KP Alpine and Wall Climbing Association while talking to APP here on Saturday.

He said like last year the team of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would give good result. He also thanked Director General Sports KP Asfandyar Khan Khattak for ensuring due facilities to the players of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said team preparation in this connection has already been kicked off at the venue set for the holding of National Wall Clamping Championship.

He said teams from other provinces have also arrived and have their practice session like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said they have short-listed players in two different categories Under-16 and Under-19 and hopefully the boys would show good result in the Championship. The selected players comprising Shahid, Usama, Salman, Haider Ali, Farhan Sheikh (U-16) while the players selected in the Under-19 category including Subhan Ali, Manzoor Shah, Bilal Khan, Sohail Ahmad, Hasan, Dill Nawaz and Zaheer Khan, Subhan Ali, Amjad Ali, Bahar Ali, Waseem, Jehangir Khan, Sher Muhammad and Kashan Khan are competing in the Senior categories. Najeeb Ullah Khattak would act as manger of the team.