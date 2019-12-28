UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Climbing Team To Participate In National Wall Climbing Championship

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 04:13 PM

KP Climbing team to participate in National Wall Climbing Championship

Khyber Pakhunkhwa Climbing team will participate in the National Wall Climbing Championship to be organized at Jinnah Sports Complex Islamabad on Sunday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhunkhwa Climbing team will participate in the National Wall Climbing Championship to be organized at Jinnah sports Complex Islamabad on Sunday.

This was stated by General Secretary KP Alpine and Wall Climbing Association while talking to APP here on Saturday.

He said like last year the team of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would give good result. He also thanked Director General Sports KP Asfandyar Khan Khattak for ensuring due facilities to the players of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said team preparation in this connection has already been kicked off at the venue set for the holding of National Wall Clamping Championship.

He said teams from other provinces have also arrived and have their practice session like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said they have short-listed players in two different categories Under-16 and Under-19 and hopefully the boys would show good result in the Championship. The selected players comprising Shahid, Usama, Salman, Haider Ali, Farhan Sheikh (U-16) while the players selected in the Under-19 category including Subhan Ali, Manzoor Shah, Bilal Khan, Sohail Ahmad, Hasan, Dill Nawaz and Zaheer Khan, Subhan Ali, Amjad Ali, Bahar Ali, Waseem, Jehangir Khan, Sher Muhammad and Kashan Khan are competing in the Senior categories. Najeeb Ullah Khattak would act as manger of the team.

Related Topics

Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Kashan Alpine Amjad Ali Bilal Khan Sunday From

Recent Stories

Cricket: South Africa v England scores

15 minutes ago

Preliminary Tests of Russia's S-500 Air Defense Sy ..

15 minutes ago

Russian Military to Sign 3-Year Contract for Manuf ..

15 minutes ago

Details of 14,730 ineligible BISP beneficiaries to ..

15 minutes ago

Russian Military Spent Over $24Bln in 2019 to Fulf ..

15 minutes ago

Laborer, taxi driver gunned down by dacoits in Fa ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.