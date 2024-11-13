KP CM Attends Inter-Boards Girls Sports Championship Concluding Ceremony
Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 13, 2024 | 07:42 PM
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, attended as chief guest the concluding ceremony of All Pakistan Inter-Boards Girls Cricket and Tennis championship held at Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Peshawar on Wednesday
PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, attended as chief guest the concluding ceremony of All Pakistan Inter-Boards Girls Cricket and Tennis championship held at board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Peshawar on Wednesday.
The Chief Minister distributed trophies, shields, and cash prizes to the teams with outstanding performances in the competitions and also announced cash prizes of Rs 50,000 for each participating team.
The inter-boards sports competitions commenced on November 9 and concluded on November 13, featuring teams from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and various other educational boards across the country.
In the tennis five boards, including Lahore, Mardan, Faisalabad, Peshawar, and the Punjab Board of Technical Education (PBTE) Lahore, participated.
The Lahore Board secured first position, followed by Mardan Board in second position, while Peshawar Board and PBTE Lahore shared third position. Similarly, a total of 10 teams participated in the cricket tournament, including teams from Lahore, Faisalabad, Abbottabad, Malakand, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Swat, Mardan, Peshawar, and PBTE Lahore. The Lahore Board clinched the first position, with Peshawar Board taking the runner-up position.
On the occasion, the Chief Minister also inaugurated a newly constructed gymnasium at the Peshawar Board, established at a cost of Rs 160 million.
The facility includes boxing, karate, taekwondo, table tennis, a fitness gym, wrestling, and other sports amenities.
Addressing the ceremony, the Chief Minister welcomed participants from other provinces and emphasized the importance of organizing sports activities alongside academic activities. “The purpose of holding such events is to polish the skills of our youth, and get them prepared for practical life ahead,” he stated.
He reiterated the government’s commitment to providing opportunities for students in both education and sports, and the athletes not to succumb to despair, as perseverance is key to success in life adding that striving forward with determination and high spirits ultimately leads to success.
He congratulated the Lahore Board’s cricket team on their victory and affirmed the importance of investing in youth. Ali Amin Gandapur remarked that his government was committed to providing maximum opportunities for girls so that they can excel and prove themselves.
He expressed hope for the organizing of such events in even better forms in the future.
The event was attended by Provincial Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Faisal Khan Tarakai, government
officials, high ups of educational boards and players in a large number.
